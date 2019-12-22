Gold and Silver prices in Delhi, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam on Sunday, December 22

With the advent of glial market fluctuations and domestic market demands the gold prices vary costantly at given time. While coming to the Indian markets let's see how this yellow metal is trading. The starting price for Sunday, I.e December 22, the gold prices have rose slightly. In the Hyderabad market, 10 grams and 22 carat gold rose by Rs. 80 With this, the price of gold is stood at Rs. 36,370. Market experts say gold prices have had a positive impact on demand from buyers of desi jewelers, including internationally.

At the same time, the price of 24 carat gold also hit Rs 50. With this, the price of 24 carats of gold for 10 grams rose to Rs 39,670. The price of silver also rose by Rs 100 to Rs 46,800.

Gold prices are similar in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Ten gms of 24 carat gold at Rs 39,670 and ten gms of 22 carat gold at Rs 36,370. Gold prices in the Delhi market have witnessed a align change. The 10-gram 24-carat gold rose by 50 to Rs 38, 350. Similarly, gold price of 10 grams and 22 carat rose by Rs 50 to Rs 37,150.

The price of silver has slightly increased in the last week and stood stable at Rs 46,850 per kg. However, the prices of gold mentioned herein are due on 22.12.2019 at 6am. Gold and silver prices may vary constantly with the fluctuations at international market and domestic demand.