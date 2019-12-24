Gold and Silver prices in Hyderabad, Delhi, Vijayawada on Tuesday, December 24

Gold prices, which have been stable for last three days, have gone up today. Silver prices, on the other hand, are stable. On Tuesday, the price of gold for 10-gram of 24-carat in the Hyderabad market rose by Rs 170 to make it to Rs 39,750. Ten grams of 22 carat gold rose by Rs 160 to make it to Rs 36,440. Silver also registered a slight increase with a rise of Rs 10 per kg. This the price of Kg silver in Hyderabad stood at Rs 46,860.

Gold prices are similar in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam with prices at Rs 39,750 per 10 grams of 24 carat gold at Rs 36,440 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold.

Gold prices in the Delhi market have remained stable. Here, ten grams of 24 carat gold increased by Rs 150. It added up to Rs 38,400. Similarly, gold price of 10 grams and 22 carats also rose by Rs 150 to Rs 37,200. The price of silver has now increased by Rs 10 per kg. This led to silver being sold at Rs 46,860 per kg.

The prices of gold mentioned herein are due at 6 am on 24.12.2019. Gold and silver prices are subjected to change from time to time with fluctuations in international market and domestic demand.