Gold and Silver prices jump by huge margin in Hyderabad and other cities on Sunday, December 29

Gold prices continue to take it's ride to upwards while the Silver prices, on the other hand, have also seen a huge increase. On the closing note on Saturday, the rates in Hyderabad market on Sunday are opened as follows. Gold prices of 10 grams and 24 carat rose by Rs 240 rounding it to Rs 40,690. Ten grams of 22 carat gold rose by Rs 200 cutting it to Rs 37,300. Silver also rose for the second consecutive day with Rs. 250 per kg of silver. The price of Kg silver in Hyderabad is Rs 49,350. And Price In Vijayawada And Visakhapatnam. The price of 24 carat gold at Rs 40,690 per 10 grams and 22 carat gold at Rs 37,300 per 10 grams.

However, gold prices in the Delhi market have shot up. Here, ten grams of 24 carat gold rose by Rs 200. This brought it to Rs 39,300. Similarly, gold price of 10 grams and 22 carat gold rose by Rs 200 to Rs 38,100. The price of silver has now increased by Rs 250 per kg. This led to silver being sold at Rs 49,350 per kg.

The prices of gold mentioned herein are due at 7 am on 29.12.2019. Gold and silver prices are subject to change from time to time depending on the international market. There may be local fluctuations in prices based on them.