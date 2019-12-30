Gold and Silver prices surge in Hyderabad and other cities on Monday, December 30

The price of gold continues to rise amidst the positive international signs. Prices have been rising for the past 2 weeks, with domestic demand rising. The gold price also hit on Monday. In the Hyderabad Market, Gold prices also hiked up with a rise of Rs.200 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold to Rs 37,300. At the same time, the price of 24 carat gold rose by Rs 240 per 10 grams to Rs 40,690. Similar prices existed in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

The gold prices has been going up for the past two weeks. During this period, the price of toddy rose by over Rs 1,300 per 10 grams. On December 11, 22 carat gold was priced at Rs 35,910 per 10 grams. At the same time, 24 carat gold was priced at Rs 39,170 per 10 grams. The rise of gold prices in the wake of the festive season and the wedding season has become burden for the customers.

The silver is also following the same trend with a rise of Rs.250 per kg. This brings the price up to Rs 49,350. This is the fifth consecutive day that silver prices have gone up.

In the Delhi market, the price of gold has increased. Gold of 10 grams and 22 carat rose by Rs 200 to Rs 38,100. The price of 24 carat gold also rose by Rs 200 to Rs 39,300. The price of kg silver also hit Rs 250. This brings the price up to Rs 49,350.

Market experts say gold prices have had a positive impact on demand from buyers of desi jewellers, including the internationally strong trend. These prices are due on 30-12-2019 on 6am and are subjected to vary time to time.