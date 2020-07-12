Gold and Silver prices today declines in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam, 12 July 2020

Gold and silver prices today, 12 July 2020: Gold prices in India have declined for the second consecutive day in the Indian markets following the fall in the international markets. On MCX, August gold futures were decreased by Rs. 20 to Rs. 50,420 per 10 gram which is a all time high, while the Silver futures on MCX were also gone high by Rs. 40 to Rs. 51,990 per kg. If we look at the gold prices at major centres in the country, here are the prices.

The gold prices in Bangalore have decreased by Rs. 20 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the price to Rs. 46,200 and Rs. 20 decreased to Rs. 50,420 per ten gram of 24 carat gold

In Hyderabad, the gold prices have fell by Rs. 30 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 45,650 while the price of 24 carats remained at Rs. 51,170 with a fall of Rs. 30. The gold prices have also been decreased in Kerala by Rs. 100 per ten grams of 22 carat taking the price to Rs. 45,650 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also fell by Rs. 100 to Rs. 49,800.

The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have stood at Rs. 45,650 and Rs. 51,170 per ten gram of 22 carat and 24 carat.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 46,200 Rs. 50,420 Rs.51,990 Hyderabad Rs. 45,650 Rs. 51,170 Rs.51,990 Kerala Rs. 45,650 Rs. 49,800 Rs.51,990 Vizag Rs. 45,650 Rs. 51,170 Rs.51,990



