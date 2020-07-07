Gold and Silver prices today fell in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam, 7 July 2020

Gold and silver prices today, 7 July 2020: Gold prices in India have fell in the Indian markets on Tuesday following the fall in the international markets. On MCX, August gold futures were decreased by Rs. 310 to Rs. 49,450 per 10 gram while the Silver futures on MCX were flat at Rs. 49,600 per kg with an increase of Rs. 1090. The gold prices are mostly effected by international trends. If we look at the gold prices at major centres in the country, here are the gold prices for the day.

The gold prices in Bangalore have increased by Rs. 310 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the price to Rs. 45,350 and Rs. 310 decreased to Rs. 49,450 per ten gram of 24 carat gold

In Hyderabad, the gold prices have declined by Rs. 140 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 46,100. At the same time, the price of 24 carats remained at Rs. 50,710 with a fall of Rs. 140. While in Kerala, the gold prices have been decreased by Rs. 170 per ten grams of 22 carat taking the price to Rs. 44,750 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also fell by Rs. 170 to Rs. 48,840.

The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have stood at Rs. 46,100 and Rs. 50,710 per ten gram of 22 carat and 24 carat with a fall of Rs. 140 respectively.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,350 Rs. 49,450 Rs.49,600 Hyderabad Rs. 46,100 Rs. 50,750 Rs.49,600 Kerala Rs. 44,750 Rs. 48,850 Rs.49,600 Vizag Rs. 46,100 Rs. 50,710 Rs.49,600



