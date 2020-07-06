Gold and Silver prices today hike sharply in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam, 6 July 2020

Gold and silver prices today, 6 July 2020: Gold prices in India have fell in the Indian markets on Monday. On MCX, August gold futures were increased by Rs. 10 to Rs. 49,760 per 10 gram while the Silver futures on MCX were flat at Rs. 48,510 per kg with an increase of Rs. 10. The gold prices are mostly effected by international trends. If we look at the gold prices ar major centres in the country, here are the gold prices for the day.

The gold prices in Bangalore have increased by Rs. 10 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the price to Rs. 45,660 and Rs. 10 increased to Rs. 49,760 per ten gram of 24 carat gold

In Hyderabad, the gold prices have surges by Rs. 10 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 46,240. At the same time, the price of 24 carats remained at Rs. 50,850 with a hike of Rs. 10. While in Kerala, the gold prices have been increased by Rs. 10 per ten grams of 22 carat taking the price to Rs. 44,920 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat hike by Rs. 10 to Rs. 49,010.

The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have stood at Rs. 46,240 and Rs. 50,850 per ten gram of 22 carat and 24 carat with a hike of Rs. 10 respectively.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,660 Rs. 49,760 Rs.48,510 Hyderabad Rs. 46,240 Rs. 50,850 Rs.48,510 Kerala Rs. 44,920 Rs. 49,010 Rs.48,510 Vizag Rs. 46,240 Rs. 50,850 Rs.48,510



