Gold and Silver prices today hikes in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam, 16 July 2020

Gold and silver prices today, 16 July 2020: Gold prices in India have hiked in the Indian markets on Thursday following the positive trends in the international markets. On MCX, August gold futures were increased by Rs. 230 to Rs. 50,700 per 10 gram while the Silver futures on MCX were also declined by Rs. 880 to Rs. 53,000 per kg. If we look at the gold prices at major centers in the country, here are the prices.

The gold prices in Bangalore have increased by Rs. 230 per ten grams of 22 carats taking the price to Rs. 46,500 and Rs. 230 increased to Rs. 50,700 per ten gram of 24-carat gold

In Hyderabad, the gold prices have increased by Rs. 220 per ten grams of 22 carats o Rs. 47,130 while the price of 24 carats remained at Rs. 51,290 with a hike of Rs. 120. The gold prices have also been increased in Kerala by Rs. 350 per ten grams of 22 carats taking the price to Rs. 45,850 and rate of ten grams of 24 carats also rose by Rs. 350 to Rs. 49,990

The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have stood at Rs. 47,130 and Rs. 51,290 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carats.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 46,500 Rs. 50,700 Rs.53,000 Hyderabad Rs. 47,130 Rs. 51,290 Rs.53,000 Kerala Rs. 45,850 Rs. 49,990 Rs.53,000 Vizag Rs. 47,230 Rs. 51,290 Rs.53,000



