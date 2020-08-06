Gold and silver prices today reaches new high in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Visakhapatnam, 6 August 2020

Gold and Silver prices today, 6 August, 2020: Gold and silver prices on Thursday had seen a huge hike with an ammount ranging to Rs.1000. On MCX, Gold futures have increased by Rs. 970 to Rs. 56,500 while the silver also surged hugely by Rs. 6450 to Rs. 71,500. MCX is nothing but the Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities.

While coming to the measure of purity of gold, it is a measured in carats. There are three type of carat, 24 carat, 22 carat and 18 carat. The 24 carat gold consists of total 24 part gold where as 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements line copper to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 per cent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside lets have a look at the rates for the day at four major centres.

The gold prices in Bangalore per ten grams of 22 carat surged by Rs. 900 to Rs. 51,800 and ten gram of 24-carat gold also increased by Rs. 970 to 56,500 respectively.

The gold prices in Hyderabad have increased by Rs. 930 per ten grams of 22 carats to Rs. 53,010 while the price of 24 carats is at Rs. 57,820 with a hike of Rs. 1010. The gold prices in Kerala increased by Rs. 1150 to Rs. 51,500 and rate of ten grams of 24 carats at Rs. 56,180 with a decrease of Rs. 1210.

The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have stood at Rs. 53,010 and Rs. 57,820 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 930 and Rs. 1010.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 51,800 Rs. 56,500 Rs.71,500 Hyderabad Rs. 53,010 Rs. 57,820 Rs.71,500 Kerala Rs. 51,500 Rs. 56,180 Rs.71,500 Vizag Rs. 53,010 Rs. 57,820 Rs.71,500



