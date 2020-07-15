Gold and Silver prices today slashes in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam, 15 July 2020

Gold and silver prices today, 15 July 2020: Gold prices in India have fell in the Indian markets on Wednesday following the negative trends in the international markets. On MCX, August gold futures were decreased by Rs. 90 to Rs. 50,470 per 10 gram which is an all-time high, while the Silver futures on MCX were also declined by Rs. 90 to Rs. 52,120 per kg. If we look at the gold prices at major centers in the country, here are the prices.

The gold prices in Bangalore have decreased by Rs. 70 per ten grams of 22 carats taking the price to Rs. 46,270 and Rs. 90 increased to Rs. 50,470 per ten gram of 24-carat gold

In Hyderabad, the gold prices have decreased by Rs. 50 per ten grams of 22 carats o Rs. 46,910 while the price of 24 carats remained at Rs. 51,170 with a fall of Rs. 70. The gold prices have also been decreased in Kerala by Rs. 150 per ten grams of 22 carats taking the price to Rs. 45,500 and rate of ten grams of 24 carats also fell by Rs. 160 to Rs. 49,640.

The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have stood at Rs. 46,910 and Rs. 51,170 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carats.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 46,270 Rs. 50,470 Rs.52,120 Hyderabad Rs. 46,910 Rs. 51,170 Rs.52,120 Kerala Rs. 45,500 Rs. 49,640 Rs.52,120 Vizag Rs. 46,910 Rs. 51,170 Rs.52,120



