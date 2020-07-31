Gold and silver prices today surges in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Visakhapatnam 31 July 2020

Gold and Silver prices today, 31 July 2020: Gold and silver prices have been on hike for the last ten days at all major cities in India. As the wedding season has arrived, the gold enterpreneur has increased the prices. On MCX, Gold futures have increased by Rs. 600 to Rs. 54,950 while the silver also slashed by Rs. 3040 to Rs. 63,010 on Friday. While going by what the MCX is, it nothing but the Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities.

While coming to the measure of purity of gold, it is a measured in carats. There are three type of carat, 24 carat, 22 carat and 18 carat. The 24 carat gold consists of total 24 part gold where as 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements line copper to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 per cent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside lets have a look at the rates for the day at four major centres.

The gold prices in Bangalore per ten grams of 22 carat surged by Rs. 600 to Rs. 50,450 and ten gram of 24-carat gold also increased by Rs. 600 to 54,950 respectively.

The gold prices in Hyderabad have increased by Rs. 290 per ten grams of 22 carats to Rs. 51,030 while the price of 24 carats is at Rs. 55,600 with a hike of Rs. 290. The gold prices in Kerala increased by Rs. 400 to Rs. 49,650 and rate of ten grams of 24 carats at Rs. 54,100 with a hike of Rs. 400.

The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have stood at Rs. 51,030 and Rs. 55,600 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 290.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 50,450 Rs. 54,950 Rs.63,010 Hyderabad Rs. 51,030 Rs. 55,600 Rs.63,010 Kerala Rs. 49,650 Rs. 54,100 Rs.63,010 Vizag Rs. 51,030 Rs. 55,600 Rs.63,010



