Gold and Silver prices today surges in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam, 10 July 2020

Gold and silver prices today, 10 July 2020: Gold prices in India have surged for the third consecutive day in the Indian markets following the positive trends in the international markets. On MCX, August gold futures were increased by Rs. 440 to Rs. 50,600 per 10 gram which is a all time high, while the Silver futures on MCX were also gone high by Rs. 1880 to alRs. 51,900 per kg. If we look at the gold prices at major centres in the country, here are the prices.

The gold prices in Bangalore have increased by Rs. 380 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the price to Rs. 46,380 and Rs. 440 increased to Rs. 50,600 per ten gram of 24 carat gold

In Hyderabad, the gold prices have hiked by Rs. 400 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 47,180 while the price of 24 carats remained at Rs. 51,460 with a hike of Rs. 470. The gold prices have also been increased in Kerala by Rs. 350 per ten grams of 22 carat taking the price to Rs. 45,750 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also hiked by Rs. 500 to Rs. 49,900.

The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have stood at Rs. 47,180 and Rs. 51,460 per ten gram of 22 carat and 24 carat.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 46,380 Rs. 50,600 Rs.51,900 Hyderabad Rs. 47,180 Rs. 51,460 Rs.51,900 Kerala Rs. 45,750 Rs. 49,900 Rs.51,900 Vizag Rs. 47,180 Rs. 51,460 Rs.51,900



