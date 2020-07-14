Gold and Silver prices today surges in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam, 14 July 2020

Gold and silver prices today, 14 July 2020: Gold prices in India have hiked in the Indian markets on Tuesday following the hike in the international markets. On MCX, August gold futures were increased by Rs. 130 to Rs. 50,560 per 10 gram which is an all-time high, while the Silver futures on MCX were also gone high by Rs. 210 to Rs. 52,210 per kg. If we look at the gold prices at major centers in the country, here are the prices.

The gold prices in Bangalore have increased by Rs. 130 per ten grams of 22 carats taking the price to Rs. 46,650 and Rs. 130 increased to Rs. 50,560 per ten gram of 24-carat gold

In Hyderabad, the gold prices have gone up by Rs. 60 per ten grams of 22 carats o Rs. 46,960 while the price of 24 carats remained at Rs. 51,240 with a fall of Rs. 60. The gold prices have also been decreased in Kerala by Rs. 10 per ten grams of 22 carats taking the price to Rs. 45,650 and rate of ten grams of 24 carats also fell by Rs. 10 to Rs. 49,800.

The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have stood at Rs. 46,960 and Rs. 51,240 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carats.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 46,650 Rs. 50,560 Rs.52,210 Hyderabad Rs. 46,960 Rs. 51,240 Rs.52,210 Kerala Rs. 45,650 Rs. 49,800 Rs.52,210 Vizag Rs. 46,960 Rs. 51,240 Rs.52,210



