Live
- How will El Nino impact global food supply?
- PL Technicals daily morning report - July 19
- Visakhapatnam: Temple trust boards urged to conduct charitable activities
- Visakhapatnam: G20 healthcare pre-meetings unite global leaders
- Internationalisation of Rupee can be remedy for growth and stability
- Visakhapatnam: Research scholar complains of harassment by AU Prof
- Srikakulam: Stop harassment of Asha workers
- Visakhapatnam: GVL made member of ECoR Zone Users’ Consultative Committee
- Visakhapatnam: BoB grandly celebrates 116th Foundation Day
- Visakhapatnam: Panchakarla to join JSP tomorrow
Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today, check the rates on July 19, 2023
Gold rates in Hyderabad today.
The gold rates in Hyderabad on July 19, have been continued as that of on Tuesday. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 55,100. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 60,100
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 81,400 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.