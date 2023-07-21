Live
- CM KCR asks all department officials to be ready for relief operations
- Suspect's House Set Ablaze After Arrest In Manipur Sexual Assault Case
- Heavy rains two lash Telangana for next two days
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ glimpse misses release date; signals postponement
- Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Hyderabad
- Kishan on temple run spree ahead of taking charge as BJP state chief
- Instead of making false equivalence with Cong-ruled states, dismiss Manipur CM: Kharge to PM
- Infosys leads fall in Indian indices, 2nd most expensive market after US
- Compugra Software India plans to expand its operations, double its size in India and aims for INR 5.5 crore turnover
- Ambati Rambabu denies allegations on TTD's Srivani Trust
Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on July 21, 2023
Gold rates in Hyderabad today stable
The gold rates in Hyderabad on July 21, have been stable. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 55,700. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 60,750.
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 82,400 per kilogram with a hike of Rs. 400.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.