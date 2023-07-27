Live
- Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
- MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
- Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
- Udupi washroom video incident
- Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
- Popcorn at Rs. 660 watery cola at Rs160?
- Heavy rains in Telangana: DGP set up Flood Monitoring Centre
- Hyderabad: Taps theft in bathrooms at Secretariat!!!
- Tumultuous 'Slogan War' In Rajya Sabha Over Manipur Issue: Opposition Vs. Ruling Party
- Revanth Reddy puts " Rain" demands before KTR
CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme
Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on July 27, 2023
Gold rates in Hyderabad today remain stable
The gold rates in Hyderabad on July 27, 2023 have been stable. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 55,000 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 60,000.
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 80,400 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.