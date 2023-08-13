Live
Just In
Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on August 13 2023
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surged.
The gold rates in Hyderabad on August 13, 2023 have been surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 54,650 with a hike of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 59,620 with a hike of Rs. 110.
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 76,200 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.