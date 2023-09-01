Live
- Third convocation of SRM-AP tomorrow
- TSRTC suspends T-9 tickets till Sep 4
- CBI court gives nod for CM, Vijayasai’s foreign trips
- YS Jagan to release YSR Rythu Bharosa to tenant farmers today
- Greyhounds and Octopus officials inaugurate new classrooms at Vagdevi school
- BJP’s ‘Naa Bhoomi-Naa Desam’ programme from Sept 1 to 15
- Tummala joins Congress
- Kurnool: Governor S Abdul Nazeer takes part in Raghavendra Swamy’s 352nd Aradanotsavam
- SP, AAP won’t stay in I.N.D.I.A alliance, says BRS leader
- Reform push in AP educational system helps students brace for global competition
Just In
Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on September 1, 2023
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surged
The gold rates in Hyderabad on September 1, 2023 have been surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 55,150 with a hike of Rs. 150 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 60,160 with a hike of Rs. 160.
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 80,700 per kilogram.
The gold and silver rates have been slashed ahead of the wedding season to mark in few days. However, it remains to be seen whether it would hike depending on the demand.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.