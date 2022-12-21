Gold and silver rate stable in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 21 December 2022

Gold rates today, 21 December 2022: Gold rates today unaltered while silver stable in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates have been choppy in the recent past and the reason for it according to the experts is weakness in Indian rupee.



However, going by the rates of yellow metal in major cities on Thursday. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 49,600 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 54,119. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 49,600 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 54,110 with a fall of Rs. 390. Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 49,600 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 54,110. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 49,600 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 54,110 On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 72,500. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam



City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 49,600 Rs. 54,110 Rs. 72,500 Bangalore Rs. 49,600 Rs. 54,110 Rs. 72,500 Kerala Rs. 49,600 Rs. 54,110 Rs. 72,500 Visakhapatnam Rs. 49,600 Rs. 54,110 Rs. 72,500