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Gold and silver rates today 29 Oct stable in Bengaluru and Chennai, check gold prices of 18K, 22K, 24K
In Short
Today's Gold rates of 18K, 22K and 24K stable in Bengaluru and Chennai.
The gold rates today in Bengaluru and Chennai stable on 29 October 2026. Going by the gold rates today in Bengaluru, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 1,31,950 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,43,950 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,08,110.
In Chennai, the gold rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,31,950 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,43,950 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,08,110.
While the Silver rate today at Bengaluru and Chennai is at Rs. 2,20,000 and Rs. 2,20,000 respectively per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 1,40,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,50,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.
City
22-carat gold 10gm
24-carat gold 10gm
18-carat gold 10gm
silver 1kg
Bengaluru
Rs. 1,31,950
Rs. 1,43,950
Rs. 1,08,110
Rs. 2,20,000
Chennai
Rs. 1,31,950
Rs. 1,43,950
Rs. 1,08,110
Rs, 2,20,000
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