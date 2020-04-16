Gold and silver rates today continues to surge in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 16 April 2020

Gold-Silver rates Today, 16 April, 2020: Gold and silver prices leaped on Thursday with the increase in demand of precious metal. The yellow metal has continued its record-breaking run in Indian markets. With businesses being shut in several cities in India in view of coronavirus, investors are shunning equity markets, which led to diversion of funds to precious metals. Gold rates at various cities are as follows.

Gold rates in Bangalore continued to trade in upward trends for the past few days. After a huge hike, the gold rate has increased by Rs. 110 per ten gram of 22 carat taking it to Rs. 40,630 and the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is up by Rs. 110 making it to Rs. 44,310 in the silicon city.

Despite the strict imposition of lockdown in Hyderabad, the rates of yellow metal have gone up by reached all time record high with an hike of Rs. 110 to Rs. 41,960 per ten gram of 22 carat. In the same manner, the gold rate of ten gram of 24 carat jumped up by Rs. 110 to around Rs. 44,610.

Compared to previous day's rates in Kerala, gold rate per ten gram of 22 carat has increased by Rs. 110 to around Rs. 40,210 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is jumped up by Rs. 110 to Rs. 44,960.

The gold rate of ten gram of 22 carat in Visakhapatnam is gone up by Rs. 110 for ten grams of 22 carat to Rs. 41,960 and Rs. 110 increased for ten gram of 24 carat to Rs. 45,760. The price of silver is down by Rs. 60 to Rs. 41,850 across the country.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 40,630 Rs. 44,310 Rs.41,850 Hyderabad Rs. 41,96) Rs. 45,760 Rs.41,850 Kerala Rs. 40,210 Rs. 44,960 Rs.41,850 Vizag Rs. 41,960 Rs. 45,760 Rs.41,850



