Gold and silver rates today cuts down in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 18 April 2020

Gold rates today 18 April 2020: Gold rates slips hugely in Indian markets after a continuous rise for the past week. The silver rates have also reduced by Rs. 690 on Saturday. Going by the gold rates at all major cities in the country, in the Silicon city Bangalore, the yellow metal slipped by Rs. 990 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the gold rate to Rs. 39,850 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is down by Rs. 1490 making it to Rs. 43,030.

Hyderabad markets also see a cut of Rs. 1500 for ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 40,600 and ten gram of 24 carat gold also reduced by Rs. 1680 taking the rate to Rs. 44,290.

The gold rate in Kerala has also seen a fall. The cost of ten gram of 22 carat gold is reduced by Rs. 1420 to 39,000 while on the other hand, the ten gram of 24 carat gold is cut by Rs. 2050 to Rs. 43,050.

The gold rate of ten gram of 22 carat in Visakhapatnam is reduced by Rs. 1500 for ten grams of 22 carat to Rs. 40,600 and Rs. 360 to Rs. 43,800. The price of silver reduced by Rs. 1680 to Rs. 44,290 across the country.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewellery market and trade wars.







