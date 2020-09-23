Gold and silver rates today fell in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 23 September 2020

Gold and silver rates today, 23 September 2020: The gold rates have decreased further in on Wednesday in the Indian markets with the decrease in the prices in global markets. On MCX, gold futures have seen a fall by Rs. 980 to Rs. 52,420 per 10 gram while silver futures have been at Rs. 60,600 per kg with a fall of 6,400. The investors believe that the Gold tends to benefit from stimulus measures from central banks. However, going by the gold rates per the day, here are the rates.

The Gold rates in Bangalore have slashed today by Rs. 900 per ten grams of 22 carat to Rs. 48,050 and per ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 52,420 with a decrease of Rs. 980.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 48,050 Rs. 52,420 Rs.60,600 Hyderabad Rs. 48,800 Rs. 53,230 Rs.60,600 Kerala Rs. 47,000 Rs. 51,340 Rs.60,600 Vizag Rs. 48,800 Rs. 53,230 Rs.60,600

The gold rates in Hyderabad slashed by Rs. 540 to Rs 48,800 per ten grams of 22 carat and the gold rate of 24 carat is at 53,230 with increase of Rs. 590. In Kerala, gold rate have been at Rs 47,000 per ten gram of 22 carat while ten grams of 24 carat gold at Rs. 51,340 with a fall of Rs.700

The gold rates in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh have been at Rs. 48,800 and Rs. 53,230 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 250.

How many times gold rates change in a day?

As the yellow metal gold is traded at Multi Commodity Exchange where the gold rates changes at every moment in the business times. The price alter is mainly due to various factors such as political and economical issues happening in the world. Amid disputes between countries, and demand and supply etc may trigger changes in the prices at every minute. Gold rates vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

How Gold rate is calculated?



As there is no specific measure for the gold and the prices differ from jeweller to jeweller. Final price of the jewellery = Price of gold X (Weight in grams) + Making charges + GST at 3% on

(Price of jewellery + making charges)

Making charges vary depending on the style of the ornament you require as it takes time and work while machine-made jewellery costs less than man-made ones. Gold is regarded as a safe investment-asset and acts as a good hedge against inflation. It has become the go-to-investment-avenue for millions of investors.