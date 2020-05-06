Gold and silver rates today fell in Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 6 May 2020

Gold and silver rates today 6 May 2020: Gold rates fell sharply in India today i.e on Wednesday. The gold rates have seen some profit-taking after strong gains in the previous two sessions. In global markets, gold rates today remained flat as risk sentiment was lifted amid some countries have tentatively eased lockdown. While the silver rates also slashed sharply with a Rs. 200 to Rs. 41,300.

Going by the gold rates at metro cities in the country, the gold and silver rates have fallen heavily in Bangalore with a price of Rs. 850 per ten grams of both 22 carat to 42,900 and ten gram of 24-carat gold is reduced by Rs. 790 to Rs. 45,860 respectively, The gold rate in the neighbouring Hyderabad markets the home rates have gone up by Rs. 150 per ten gram of 22 carat gold taking the rates to Rs. 43,900 and Rs.50 increased per ten gram of 24 carat to Rs. 46,600 per ten gram.

Gold rates in Kerala have seen a price stable with gold rates have been trading at Rs. 42,000 for 22-carat gold and Rs. 45,700 for 24-carat gold respectively.

Coming to the coastal city Visakhapatnam, the same trends followed as that of Hyderabad and Bangalore with an increase of Rs. 150 per ten-gram of 22-carat gold to Rs. 43,900 and the good rate of 24 carat stands at Rs. 46,600 with increase of Rs. 50.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 42,900 Rs. 45,860 Rs.41,300 Hyderabad Rs. 43,900 Rs. 46,600 Rs.41,300 Kerala Rs. 42,000 Rs. 45,700 Rs.41,300 Vizag Rs. 43,900 Rs. 46,600 Rs.41,300



