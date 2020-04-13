Gold and silver rates today hikes in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 13 April 2020

Gold rates today, 13 April, 2020 hikes in Indian markets on Monday. The silver rates have also increased slightly. Going by the gold rates at all major cities in the country, there is no particular trend followed as there is a different scenario at different cities. In the Silicon city Bangalore, the gold rate increased by Rs. 10 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the gold rate to Rs. 39,490 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is up by Rs. 11 making it to Rs. 43,080.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 39,490 Rs. 43,080 Rs.41,150 Hyderabad Rs. 40,430 Rs. 44,100 Rs.41,150 Kerala Rs. 39,380 Rs.44,000 Rs.41,150 Vizag Rs. 40,430 Rs. 44,100 Rs.41,150

Gold rate in Hyderabad markets, there is a hike in rates. The rate of ten-gram of 22 carat increased by Rs. 14 to Rs. 40,430 and ten gram of 24 carat gold also increased by Rs. 10 taking the rate to Rs. 44,100.

The gold rate in Kerala has also seen a fall. The cost of ten gram of 22 carat gold is increased by Rs. 10 to 39,380 while on the other hand, the ten gram of 24 carat gold is cut by Rs. 10 to Rs. 44,000.

The gold rate of ten gram of 22 carat in Visakhapatnam is gone up by Rs. 14 for ten grams of 22 carat to Rs. 40,430 and Rs. 10 increased for ten gram of 24 carat to Rs. 44,100 The price of silver increased by Rs. 50 to Rs. 41,150across the country.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.