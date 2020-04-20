Gold and silver rates today hikes in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 20 April 2020

Gold rates today 20 April, 2020: Gold rates in Indian markets have been fluctuating for the past month. In this backdrop, the gold rates have seen a hike on Monday. The silver rates have also increased by minute. Going by the gold rates at all major cities, in the Silicon city Bangalore, the yellow metal jumped slightly by Rs. 10 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the gold rate to Rs. 39,770while the ten gram of 24 carat is also gone up by Rs. 10 making it to Rs. 42,950

In Hyderabad markets, the rates have seen a rose of Rs. 10 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 40,550 and ten gram of 24 carat gold also rose by Rs. 10 taking the rate to Rs. 44,210.

The cost of ten gram of 22 carat gold is hiked by Rs. 10 to 38,920 while on the other hand, the ten gram of 24 carat gold is up by Rs. 10 to Rs. 42,970 in Kerala

The gold rates at Visakhapatnam as usually follows the Hyderabad trends and the rate of ten grams of 22 carat rose by Rs. 10 to Rs. 40,520 and and Rs. 10 increased to Rs. 43,710 per ten gram of 24 carat respectively. The price of silver reduced by Rs. 10 to Rs. 41,160 across the country.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 39,770 Rs. 42,950 Rs.41,160 Hyderabad Rs. 40,520 Rs. 44,210 Rs.41,160 Kerala Rs. 38,920 Rs. 42,970 Rs.41,160 Vizag Rs. 40,520 Rs. 44,210 Rs.41,160



