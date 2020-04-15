Gold and silver rates today hits record high in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 15 April 2020

Gold-Silver rates Today, 15 April, 2020: Gold rates in Indian markets have hit a all time record high today despite the higher global rates. Though there is no purchase of the yellow metal amid lockdown, the gold rates have gone up. On 14 April 2020, gold rates have increased by about 2.12 percent per ten grams. At the same time, silver prices have risen by 0.71 percent to per kg.

Going by the gold rates at all major cities in the country, in the Silicon city Bangalore, the gold rate has increased by Rs. 1,010 per ten gram of 22 carat taking it to Rs. 40,520 and the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is up by Rs. 1099 making it to Rs. 44,200.

Amidst coronavirus lockdown, the rates of yellow metal in Hyderabad markets have reached all time record high with an hike of Rs. 1,010 to Rs. 41,850 per ten gram of 22 carat. In the same manner, the gold rate of ten gram of 24 carat jumped up by Rs. 1150 to around Rs. 44,500.

Compared to previous day's rates in Kerala, gold rate, today per ten gram of 22 carat gold rate has increased by Rs. 610 to around Rs. 40,100 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is jumped up by a slight margin of Rs. 30 to Rs. 44,850.

The gold rate of ten gram of 22 carat in Visakhapatnam is gone up by Rs. 1,010 for ten grams of 22 carat to Rs. 41,850 and Rs. 1150 increased for ten gram of 24 carat to Rs. 45,650. The price of silver increased by Rs. 610 to Rs. 41,910 across the country.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 40,520 Rs. 44,200 Rs.41,910 Hyderabad Rs. 41,850 Rs. 45,650 Rs.41,910 Kerala Rs. 40,100 Rs.44,850 Rs.41,910 Vizag Rs. 41,850 Rs. 45,650 Rs.41,910



