Gold and silver rates today in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 11 April 2020

Gold rates which continued to fluctuate for the past few days amid coronavirus lockdown have increased on Saturday, 11 April 2020. The gold prices have seen a huge jump, which is why the gold rate has been moving towards Rs 45,000 per 10-gram. At the same time, silver prices have increased by Rs. 10 per kg today taking it to Rs. 41,000.

According to the latest trends, the price of ten-gram of 22-carat gold in Bangalore has increased by Rs.10 to Rs. 39,620 and that of 24 carat is rose by Rs10 to Rs. 44,000.

In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the rates have seen a slight increase of Rs. 10. With this, the price of ten-gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold has stood at Rs. 44,150 and Rs. 43,910 respectively.

Gold rate in Kerala is around Rs 39,480 per ten grams of 22-carat and Rs.44,120 per ten grams of 24-carat. Gold Prices in Visakhapatnam are around Rs 44,150 per 10-gram of 22-carat and Rs. 43,910 per ten gram of 24-carat.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewellery market and trade wars.







