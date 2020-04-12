Gold and silver rates today in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 12 April 2020

Gold rates today, 12 April, 2020 slips in Indian markets after a continuous rise for last four consecutive days. The silver rates have increased on Sunday. Going by the gold rates at all major cities in the country, there is no particular trend followed as there is different scenario at different cities. In the Silicon city Bangalore, the yellow metal slipped by Rs. 140 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the gold rate to Rs. 39,480 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is down by Rs. 931 making it to Rs. 43,069.

Hyderabad markets, there is hike in rates. The rate of ten gram of 22 carat increased by Rs. 266 to Rs. 40,416 and ten gram of 24 carat gold also increased by Rs. 180 taking the rate to Rs. 44,090.

The gold rate in Kerala has also seen a fall. The cost of ten gram of 22 carat gold is reduced by Rs. 110 to 39,370 while on the other hand, the ten gram of 24 carat gold is cut by Rs. 130 to Rs. 43,990.

The gold rate of ten gram of 22 carat in Visakhapatnam is gone up by Rs. 266 for ten grams of 22 carat to Rs. 40,416 and Rs. 180 increased doe ten gram of 24 carat to Rs. 44,090. The price of silver increased by Rs. 100 to Rs. 41,100across the country.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 39,480 Rs. 43,069 Rs.41,100 Hyderabad Rs. 40,416 Rs. 44,090 Rs.41,100 Kerala Rs. 39,370 Rs.43,990 Rs.41,100 Vizag Rs. 40,416 Rs. 44,090 Rs.41,100



