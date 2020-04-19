Gold and silver rates today in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 19 April 2020

Gold rates today 19 April, 2020: Gold rates in Indian markets have seen a slight fall on Sunday after a continuous rise for past week. The silver rates have also reduced by Rs. 50. Going by the gold rates at all major cities, in the Silicon city Bangalore, the yellow metal slipped by Rs. 90 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the gold rate to Rs. 39,760 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is down by Rs. 90 making it to Rs. 42,940

Hyderabad markets also see a cut of Rs. 90 for ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 40,540 and ten gram of 24 carat gold also reduced by Rs. 90 taking the rate to Rs. 44,200.

The gold rate in Kerala has also seen a fall. The cost of ten gram of 22 carat gold is reduced by Rs. 90 to 38,910 while on the other hand, the ten gram of 24 carat gold is cut by Rs. 90 to Rs. 42,960

The gold rate of ten gram of 22 carat in Visakhapatnam is reduced by Rs. 90 for ten grams of 22 carat to Rs. 40,510 and and Rs. 90 to Rs. 43,710 per ten gram of 24 carat gold. The price of silver reduced by Rs. 50 to Rs. 41,150 across the country.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 39,760 Rs. 42,940 Rs.41,150 Hyderabad Rs. 40,510 Rs. 44,200 Rs.41,150 Kerala Rs. 38,910 Rs. 42,960 Rs.41,150 Vizag Rs. 40,510 Rs. 44,200 Rs.41,150



