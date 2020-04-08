Gold and silver rates today in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 8 April 2020

Gold rates today, 8 April, 2020 rose slightly in Indian markets due to rise in global markets. The silver rates have also moved up heavily on Wednesday. This is the fourth time that the price of yellow metal and silver has been increased. If we can look at the gold rates at all major cities in the country, the rates have been on rise.

In the Silicon city Bangalore, the yellow metal rose by Rs. 40 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the gold rate to Rs. 39,620 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is increased by Rs. 190 making it to Rs. 44,150.

Hyderabad markets see a spike of Rs. 130 for ten gram of 22 carat and 24 carat taking the gold rates to Rs. 40,160 and Rs. 44,160.

The yellow metal in Kerala has a different scenario where the cost of ten gram of 22 carat gold is reduced by Rs. 160 to 39,400 while on the other hand, the ten gram of 24 carat gold is rose by Rs. 170 to Rs. 44,080.

The gold rate of ten gram of 22 carat in Visakhapatnam is increased by Rs. 130 for both 22 carat and 24 carat taking the rate to Rs. 40,160 and Rs. 44,160. The price of silver increased by Rs. 920 to Rs. 41,280 across the country.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 39,620 Rs. 44,150 Rs.41,280 Hyderabad Rs. 40,160 Rs. 44,160 Rs.41,280 Kerala Rs. 39,400 Rs.44,080 Rs.41,280 Vizag Rs. 40,160 Rs. 44,160 Rs.41,280



