Gold and silver rates today in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 8 May 2020

Gold and silver rates today 8 May 2020: Gold and silver rate have been fluctuating in markets based on the cities. There is no particular trend followed all across the country, On Friday, the gold rates continued to rise in Indian markets amid rise in global markets. While the silver rates also plunged heavily with a Rs. 50 to Rs. 42,050.

Going by the gold rates at metro cities in the country, the gold and silver rates have rose in Bangalore with a price of Rs. 60 per ten grams of both 22 carat to 43,110 and ten gram of 24-carat gold increased by Rs. 60 to Rs. 46,080 respectively, The gold rate in the neighbouring Hyderabad markets the rates have been stable Rs. 44,140 per ten gram of 22 carat gold Rs. 46,900 per ten gram of 24 carat.

Gold rates in Kerala have also been stable per ten gram of 22 carat and 24 carat gold. With this the gold rates have stood at Rs. 42,200 for 22-carat gold and Rs. 45,900 for 24-carat gold respectively.

Coming to the coastal city Visakhapatnam, the same trends followed as that of Hyderabad and Bangalore with prices being stable at Rs. 44,140 and at Rs. 46,900.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,110 Rs. 46,080 Rs.42,050 Hyderabad Rs. 44,140 Rs. 46,900 Rs.42,050 Kerala Rs. 42,200 Rs. 45,900 Rs.42,050 Vizag Rs. 44,140 Rs. 46,900 Rs.42,050



