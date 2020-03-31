Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai, March 31

Gold rates across the metropolitan cities in India have seen a considerable fall on Tuesday, March 31. Seeing the rates for today, the ten gram of 22 carat in Delhi is decreased by Rs. 402 to Rs. 41,018 and the rate of ten gram of 24 carat also decreased by Rs. 421 to Rs. 43,299.

In Chennai, the gold rates have seen a fall of Rs. 318 per ten grams of 22 carat by which the rate is tagged at Rs 39,520 while the 24 carat gold price also reduced by Rs. 215 to 43,170.

While in the commercial capital Mumbai, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is reduced by a huge margin of Rs. 787 to RS 40,750 and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also cut down by Rs. 787 to Rs. 41,750.

Coming to another major metro city Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat increased by Rs. 463 to Rs. 49.985 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also increased by Rs. 493 per ten grams of 22 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 43,655.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars.