Live
- Lunar Eclipse 2023: Chandra Grahan city-wise timings in India
- Wrestlers' protest: Cong slams Anurag Thakur, questions govt's morality
- Tension grips at Gandhi Bhavan as Bajrang Dal activists protest against Karnataka Congress manifesto
- School In Telangana Is A Perfect Exmaple Of Truly A Centre Of Excellence
- Watch The Trending Video Of A Swiggy Delivery Agent Wholeheartedly Supporting RCB
- No Justification For Terrorism, Says Jaishankar At SCO Meet In Goa
- YS Jagan deposits YSR Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tofa funds, says it will help poor to pursue studies
- Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale: Great offers on Apple products till 7 May 2023
- Cannes 2023: Here Is The List Of Jury Of This Most-Awaited International Film Festival
- WhatsApp update: Polls allow users to caption photos while sharing
Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 05 May 2023
Highlights
Gold rates today, 05 May 2023: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,160 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 62,340.
Gold rates today, 05 May 2023: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been hiked. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 57,160 with a hike of Rs. 510 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 62,340 with a hike of Rs. 550. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 57,110 with a hike of Rs. 450 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,740 with a hike of Rs. 500.
The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,500 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 62,740. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 57,500 and Rs. 62,740 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 77,100 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 82,800.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market would impact gold rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
|City
|22 carat gold 10 gms
|24 carat 10gms gold
|silver per 1 kg
|Delhi
|Rs. 57,160
|Rs. 62,340
|Rs. 77,100
|Chennai
|Rs. 57,110
|Rs. 62,740
|Rs. 82,800
|Kolkata
|Rs. 57,500
|Rs. 62,740
|Rs. 77,100
|Mumbai
|Rs. 57,500
|Rs. 62,740
|Rs. 77,100
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS