Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 07 May 2023

Highlights

Gold rates today, 07 May 2023: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,650 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 61,790.

Gold rates today, 07 May 2023: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been hiked. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 56,650 with a fall of Rs. 700 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 61,790 with a fall of Rs. 760. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 56,920 with a fall of Rs. 810 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,090 with a fall of Rs. 910.

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,500 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 61,640 The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 56,500 and Rs. 61,640 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 77,700 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 82,400
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market would impact gold rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
City22 carat gold 10 gms24 carat 10gms goldsilver per 1 kg
DelhiRs. 56,650 Rs. 61,790 Rs. 77,700
ChennaiRs. 56,920 Rs. 62,090 Rs. 82,400
KolkataRs. 56,500 Rs. 61,640 Rs. 77,700
MumbaiRs. 56,500 Rs. 61,640 Rs. 77,700


