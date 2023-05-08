  • Menu
Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 08 May 2023

Gold rates today, 08 May 2023: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,640 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 61,780.

Gold rates today, 08 May 2023: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been hiked. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 56,640 with a fall of Rs. 10 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 61,780 with a fall of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 56,910 with a fall of Rs. 10 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,080 with a fall of Rs. 10.

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,490 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 61,630 The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 56,490 and Rs. 61,630 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 77,700 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 82,400
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market would impact gold rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
City22 carat gold 10 gms24 carat 10gms goldsilver per 1 kg
DelhiRs. 56,640 Rs. 61,780 Rs. 77,700
ChennaiRs. 56,910 Rs. 62,080 Rs. 82,400
KolkataRs. 56,490 Rs. 61,630 Rs. 77,700
MumbaiRs. 56,490 Rs. 61,630 Rs. 77,700
