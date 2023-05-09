  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 09 May 2023

Gold and silver rates today
x

Gold and silver rates today

Highlights

Gold rates today, 09 May 2023: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,760 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 61,910.

Gold rates today, 09 May 2023: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been hiked. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 56,760 with a hike of Rs. 120 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 61,910 with a hike of Rs. 130. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 57,110 with a hike of Rs. 200 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,300 with a hike of Rs. 220.

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,610 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 61,760 The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 56,610 and Rs. 61,760 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 78,100 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 82,700
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market would impact gold rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
City22 carat gold 10 gms24 carat 10gms goldsilver per 1 kg
DelhiRs. 56,760 Rs. 61,910 Rs. 78,100
ChennaiRs. 57,110 Rs. 62,300 Rs. 82,700
KolkataRs. 56,610 Rs. 61,760 Rs. 78,100
MumbaiRs. 56,610 Rs. 61,760 Rs. 78,100

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X