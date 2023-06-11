Live
Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 11 June 2023
Highlights
Gold rates today, 11 June 2023: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,650 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 60,700.
Gold rates today, 11 June 2023: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 55,650 with a a fall of Rs. 100 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 60,700 with a fall of Rs. 130. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 56,900 with a fall of Rs. 100 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 61,000 with a fall of Rs. 100.
The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,500 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 60,550. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 55,500 and Rs. 60,550 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 74,500 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 79,800
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market would impact gold rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
|City
|22 carat gold 10 gms
|24 carat 10gms gold
|silver per 1 kg
|Delhi
|Rs. 55,650
|Rs. 60,700
|Rs. 74,500
|Chennai
|Rs. 55,900
|Rs. 61,000
|Rs. 79,800
|Kolkata
|Rs. 55,500
|Rs. 60,550
|Rs. 74,500
|Mumbai
|Rs. 55,500
|Rs. 60,550
|Rs. 74,500
