Live
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates
- National Technology Day 2023 Live Updates: Technology transforming industries
- Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates
- Google Pixel 7a with upgraded camera, Tensor G2 chip now in India
- YS Jagan to tour Visakhapatnam today, to inaugurate Sea Harrier museum
- Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 11 May 2023
- National Technology Day 2023: Exploring the Transformative Power of AI and ChatGPT with Aditya Malik, Founder ValueMatrix.ai
- Telangana: Police intensifies probe on the movement of terrorists in the state
- Gold and silver rates today surges in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 11 May 2023
- AP Weather update: Heatwaves to effect 45 mandals in the stated today
Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 11 May 2023
Highlights
Gold rates today, 11 May 2023: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,100 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 62,280.
Gold rates today, 11 May 2023: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been hiked. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 57,100 with a hike of Rs. 250 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 62,280 with a hike of Rs. 280. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 57,370 with a hike of Rs. 170 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,590 with a hike of Rs. 190.
The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,950 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 62,130 The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 56,950 and Rs. 62,130 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 78,000 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 82,700
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market would impact gold rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
|City
|22 carat gold 10 gms
|24 carat 10gms gold
|silver per 1 kg
|Delhi
|Rs. 57,100
|Rs. 62,280
|Rs. 78,000
|Chennai
|Rs. 57,370
|Rs. 62,590
|Rs. 82,700
|Kolkata
|Rs. 56,950
|Rs. 62,130
|Rs. 78,000
|Mumbai
|Rs. 56,950
|Rs. 62,130
|Rs. 78,000
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS