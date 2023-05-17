Live
- KL Rahul's emotional take on social media trolling: ‘It affects me, this is out life’
- World famous Warner Bros Media House enters Hyderabad
- Can't give indefinite extension, submit report on Adani-Hindenburg probe by Aug 14, Supreme Court to SEBI
- International Museum Day 2023: National Gandhi Museum
- ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Song Promo From Prabhas And Kriti Sanon’s ‘Adipurush’ Will Be Out On This Date
- Minister Niranjan holds Congress responsible for neglect of Palamuru Rangareddy project
- Mem Famous Trailer: Sumanth Prabhas And His Team Promise A Hilarious Village Entertainer
- CS for plantation of more fruit bearing trees in Telangana
- OpenAI offers a free course on Rapid Engineering; find details
- Supreme Court stays NCDRC order on Rs 2 crore compensation for 'wrong' haircut
Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 17 May 2023
Highlights
Gold rates today, 17 May 2023: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,900 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 62,050.
Gold rates today, 17 May 2023: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been Surged. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 56,900 with a hike of Rs. 100 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 62,050 with a hike of Rs. 110. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 57,180 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,380.
The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,750 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 61,910 The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 56,750 and Rs. 61,910 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 75,500 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 78,800
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market would impact gold rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
|City
|22 carat gold 10 gms
|24 carat 10gms gold
|silver per 1 kg
|Delhi
|Rs. 56,900
|Rs. 62,060
|Rs. 75,500
|Chennai
|Rs. 57,180
|Rs. 62,380
|Rs. 78,800
|Kolkata
|Rs. 56,750
|Rs. 61,910
|Rs. 75,500
|Mumbai
|Rs. 56,750
|Rs. 61,910
|Rs. 75,500
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS