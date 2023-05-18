Live
Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 18 May 2023
Highlights
Gold rates today, 18 May 2023: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,450 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 61,570.
Gold rates today, 18 May 2023: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been Surged. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 56,450 with a fall of Rs. 450 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 61,570 with a fall of Rs. 490. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 56,700 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 61,850.
The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,300 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 61,420. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 56,300 and Rs. 61,420 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 74,600 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 78,200
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market would impact gold rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
|City
|22 carat gold 10 gms
|24 carat 10gms gold
|silver per 1 kg
|Delhi
|Rs. 56,450
|Rs. 61,570
|Rs. 74,600
|Chennai
|Rs. 56,700
|Rs. 61,850
|Rs. 78,200
|Kolkata
|Rs. 56,300
|Rs. 61,420
|Rs. 74,600
|Mumbai
|Rs. 56,300
|Rs. 61,420
|Rs. 74,600
