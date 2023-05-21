Live
- US President Joe Biden Ask PM Modi For His Autograph
- PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 21 May 2023
- One step at a time for MP Congress: First, winning state polls, then 2024
- Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 21 May 2023
- Khelo India Games to promote UP tourism too
- Rajasthan BJP gropes around for issues as Gehlot unleashes welfare blitz
- Gold and silver rates today surges in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 21 May 2023
- Andhra Pradesh: Light to moderate rains expected at several places in the state
- Bengaluru marathon: This Sunday, some will run to win, some for the joy of it
Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 21 May 2023
Highlights
Gold rates today, 21 May 2023: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,450 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 61,570.
Gold rates today, 21 May 2023: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been surged. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 56,450 with a hike of Rs. 500 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 61,570 with a hike of Rs. 550. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 56,800 with a hike of Rs. 550 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 61,960 with a hike of Rs. 600.
The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,300 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 61,420. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 56,300 and Rs. 61,420 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 75,300 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 79,000
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market would impact gold rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
|City
|22 carat gold 10 gms
|24 carat 10gms gold
|silver per 1 kg
|Delhi
|Rs. 56,450
|Rs. 61,570
|Rs. 75,300
|Chennai
|Rs. 56,800
|Rs. 61,960
|Rs. 79,000
|Kolkata
|Rs. 56,300
|Rs. 61,420
|Rs. 75,300
|Mumbai
|Rs. 56,300
|Rs. 61,420
|Rs. 75,300
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS