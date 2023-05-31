Live
- DCM DK Shivakumar meets Savadi
- New Ruia chief aims at best medical care to poor
- Mobile science expo on ‘Gene-Health Connect’ inaugurated at RSC
- Mahabubnagar: Bhatti Vikramarka ups the ante against BJP and BRS
- Fish consumption receives boost in Anantapur district
- Pooja J Jhaveri makes her debut in fashion entrepreneurship
- Dinosaur Day
- Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy asks officials to work enthusiastically for celebrations
- Comic books capture interest of a wide range of audiences says Preeti Vyas
- Visakhapatnam: International Organic Mahotsav-2023 from June 2
Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 31 May 2023
Highlights
Gold rates today, 31 May 2023: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,600 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 60,630.
Gold rates today, 31 May 2023: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been stable. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 55,600 with a fall of Rs. 100 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 60,630 with a fall of Rs. 120. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 55,850 with a fall of Rs. 50 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,920 with a fall of Rs. 60.
The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,450 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 60,490. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 55,450 and Rs. 60,490 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 72,600 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 76,500
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market would impact gold rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
|City
|22 carat gold 10 gms
|24 carat 10gms gold
|silver per 1 kg
|Delhi
|Rs. 55,600
|Rs. 60,630
|Rs. 72,600
|Chennai
|Rs. 55,850
|Rs. 60,920
|Rs. 76,500
|Kolkata
|Rs. 55,450
|Rs. 60,490
|Rs. 72,600
|Mumbai
|Rs. 55,450
|Rs. 60,490
|Rs. 72,600
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS