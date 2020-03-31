Gold and silver rates today in Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag and Bangalore, March 31

Gold rates on Tuesday have seen a fall amid Coronavirus and other factors. Going by the rates on Tuesday in Hyderabad, the gold rates per ten gram of 22 carat is decreased by Rs. 318 to Rs. 39,520 and the rate of ten gram of 24 carat also decreased by Rs. 215 to Rs. 43,270 respectively. The silver rate also slipped by Rs. 10 to Rs. 39,500.

In Kerala as well, the gold rates have seen a fall of Rs. 193 per ten grams of 22 carat by which the rate is tagged at Rs 38,772 while the 24 carat gold price also reduced by Rs. 215 to 43,007 respectively.

While in the to be administrative capital Visakhapatnam, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is reduced by Rs. 318 to 39,520 and that ten gram if 24 carat is cut down by Rs. 215 to Rs. 43,270.

The gold rates in Bangalore also there is a fall in rates. The rate of ten gram of 22 carat reduced by Rs. 194 to Rs. 38,850 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat is decreased by Rs. 215 per ten grams of 22 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 43,095.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.