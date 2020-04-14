Gold and silver rates today increases in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 14 April 2020

Gold-Silver rates Today, 14 April, 2020: Gold rates on Tuesday continuous to rise for the fifth consecutive day in Indian bullion markets. The rise in rates are attributed to the increase in the rates at International markets. Here we provide the gold rates of purity 916. The silver rates have also increased slightly. Going by the gold rates at all major cities in the country, in the Silicon city Bangalore, the 916 Gold is increased by Rs. 20 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the gold rate to Rs. 39,510 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is up by Rs. 21 making it to Rs. 43,101

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 39,510 Rs. 43,101 Rs.41,300 Hyderabad Rs. 40,840 Rs. 44,500 Rs.41,300 Kerala Rs. 39,490 Rs.44,820 Rs.41,300 Vizag Rs. 40,840 Rs. 44,500 Rs.41,300

Gold Rate in Hyderabad:

Gold rate of purity 916 in Hyderabad markets have reached all time record high with an hike of Rs. 410 to Rs. 40,840 per ten gram of 22 carat. In the same manner , the gold rate of ten gram of 24 carat also increased by Rs. 400 taking it to all the high in last fifteen days of Rs. 44,500.

Gold Rate in Kerala:

In Kerala, the gold rate of 916 gold is jumped up. by Rs. 110 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 39,490 and the rate of 2 ten gram of 24 carat is jumped up by a huge margin of Rs. 820 to Rs. 44,820.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam:

The gold rate of ten gram of 22 carat in Visakhapatnam is gone up by Rs. 410 for ten grams of 22 carat to Rs. 40,840 and Rs. 410 increased for ten gram of 24 carat to Rs. 44,500The price of silver increased by Rs. 150 to Rs. 41,300 across the country.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.