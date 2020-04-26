Gold and silver rates today plunges in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 26 April 2020

Gold and silver rates today 26 April, 2020: Even though the common man is not in a position to procure the precious metal gold amid lockdown imposed due to coronavirus outbreak, there are huge fluctuations in its prices for the last month. On, Sunday, gold rate has increased by a slight margin unlike the last couple of days. At the same time, due to domestic demand, the gold rates in the futures market were seen rising. Taking the gold and silver rates from 4 centers of the country, here are the trends on 26 April 2020.

In Bangalore city, the yellow metal continued to surge by Rs. 110 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the gold rate to Rs. 42,170 while the ten gram of 24 carat is also hiked by Rs. 110 making it to Rs. 45,290.

Gold prices in Hyderabad are affected due to many reasons such as global production, current market conditions, strength of currency, etc. rate of ten gram of 22 carat in Hyderabad rose by Rs. 110 to Rs. 42,610 and Rs. 110 increased per ten gram of 24 carat to Rs. 45,920.

In Kerala, the cost of ten gram of 22 carat gold is increased by Rs. 110 to 41,510 and the ten gram of 24 carat gold is hiked by Rs. 110 to Rs. 45,060.

The gold rates at Visakhapatnam as usually follows the Hyderabad trends and the rate of ten grams of 22 carat surged by Rs. 110 to Rs. 42,610 and Rs. 110 hiked per ten gram of 24 carat 45,920 respectively. The silver plunged by Rs. 60 to Rs. 42,590.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 42,170 Rs. 45,290 Rs.42,590 Hyderabad Rs. 42,610 Rs. 45,920 Rs.42,590 Kerala Rs. 41,510 Rs. 45,510 Rs.42,590 Vizag Rs. 42,610 Rs. 45,920 Rs.42,590



