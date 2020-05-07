Gold and silver rates today plunges in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 7 May 2020

Gold and silver rates today 7 May 2020: Gold and silver rate have been fluctuating in markets based on the cities, which means there is no particular trend followed all across the country, On Thursday, the gold rates continued to rise in Indian markets amid rise in global markets after lockdown in the countries have been eased. While the silver rates also plunged heavily with a Rs. 700 to Rs. 42,000.

Going by the gold rates at metro cities in the country, the gold and silver rates have rose in Bangalore with a price of Rs. 150 per ten grams of both 22 carat to 43,050 and ten gram of 24-carat gold increased by Rs. 160 to Rs. 46,020 respectively, The gold rate in the neighbouring Hyderabad markets the home rates have gone up by Rs. 240 per ten gram of 22 carat gold taking the rates to Rs. 44,140 and Rs. 300 increased per ten gram of 24 carat to Rs. 46,900 per ten gram.

Gold rates in Kerala have seen a rise of Rs. 200 per ten gram of 22 carat and 24 carat gold. With this the gold rates have been traded at Rs. 42,200 for 22-carat gold and Rs. 45,900 for 24-carat gold respectively.

Coming to the coastal city Visakhapatnam, the same trends followed as that of Hyderabad and Bangalore with an increase of Rs. 240 per ten-gram of 22-carat gold to Rs. 44,140 and the good rate of 24 carat stands at Rs. 46,900 with increase of Rs. 300 .

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,050 Rs. 46,020 Rs.42,000 Hyderabad Rs. 44,140 Rs. 46,900 Rs.42,000 Kerala Rs. 42,200 Rs. 45,900 Rs.42,000 Vizag Rs. 44,140 Rs. 46,900 Rs.42,000



