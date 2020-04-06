Gold and silver rates today rise by Rs. 10 in Banglore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 6 April 2020

Gold and silver rates today i.e 6 April rose by Rs 10 for ten grams of both 22 carat and 24 carat respectively across the country. The silver rates have also moved up by a slight margin of Rs. 10 per kg. The gold prices have been increasing continuously despite the coronavirus lockdown. Let's check the prices at various cities in the country on Monday.

The gold rates in the silicon city Banglore, stood at Rs. 39,580 per ten gram of 22 carat and Rs. 43,960 per ten gram of 24 carat gold with as difference of Rs. 10.

In Hyderabad markets where most of the markets reside in Punjagutta have seen a spike of Rs. 10 for ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 40,030 and while the ten gram of 24 carat also moved by Rs. 10 to Rs. 44,030.

The yellow metal in Kerala is increased by Rs. 10 per ten gram of 22 carat thus making it to Rs. 39,560 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat tagged at Rs. 43,910.

In the port city Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is increased by Rs. 10 to 40,030 and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also cut down by Rs. 10 to Rs. 44,030. The price of silver increased by Rs. 10 to Rs. 40,360 across the country.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.







