Gold and silver rates today rise slightly in Banglore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 5 April 2020

Gold rates today, 5 April, 2020 rose sharply today in Indian markets due to rise in global markets. The silver rates have also moved up by a slight margin. This is the fourth consecutive day that the price of yellow metal and silver has been increased. If we can look at the gold rates at all major cities in the country, the rates have been in rise amid the coronavirus lockdown and the fast increasing positive cases. However, let us see the rates.

While in the Silicon city Banglore as well, the yellow metal has rise slightly with an amount of Rs. 58 and Rs. 50 per ten gram of 22 carat and 24 carat respectively. With this the prices have moved to Rs. 39,570 and Rs. 43,950.

In Hyderabad markets where most of the markets reside in Punjagutta gave seen a spike of Rs. 60 for ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 40,020 and while the ten gram of 24 carat also moved by Rs. 40 to Rs. 44,020.

The rate of yellow metal in Kerala is increased by Rs. 50 per ten gram of 22 carat making to Rs. 39,550. The gold rate of ten gram of 24 carat also increased by Rs. 60 to Rs. 43,900.

While in the port city Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is increased by Rs. 60 to 40,020 and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also cut down by Rs. 40 to Rs. 44,020. The price of silver increased by Rs. 80 to Rs. 40,350 across the country.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 41,950 Rs. 44,250 Rs.40,350 Chennai Rs. 40,020 Rs. 44,020 Rs.40,350 Kolkata Rs. 40,780 Rs.43, 470 Rs.40,350 Mumbai Rs. 41,500 Rs. 42,500 Rs.40,350



