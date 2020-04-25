Gold and silver rates today rises in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 25 April 2020

Gold and silver rates today 25 April 2020: Gold rates today continued to trend have higher despite the lockdown imposed amid coronavirus outbreak. On MCX June futures, the gold futures rose by nearly 2 per cent, which is around Rs. 800 per ten gram across major cities in the country. Silver also uptrend on Saturday with an amount of Rs. 110 to 42,530.

In Bangalore city, the yellow metal continued to surge by Rs. 910 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the gold rate to Rs. 42,060 while the ten gram of 24 carat is also hiked by Rs. 490 making it to Rs. 45,180. The rate of ten gram of 22 carat in Hyderabad rose by Rs. 840 to Rs. 42,500 and Rs. 510 increased per ten gram of 24 carat to Rs. 45,810.

In Kerala, the cost of ten gram of 22 carat gold is increased by Rs. 900 to 41,400 and the ten gram of 24 carat gold is hiked by Rs. 910 to Rs. 44,950.

The gold rates at Visakhapatnam as usually follows the Hyderabad trends and the rate of ten grams of 22 carat surged by Rs. 840 to Rs. 42,500 and Rs. 510 hiked per ten gram of 24 carat 45,810 respectively.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewellery market and trade wars.







